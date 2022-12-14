Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

