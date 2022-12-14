SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFAW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFAW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the November 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SVF Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SVFAW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,916. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04. SVF Investment has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.42.

