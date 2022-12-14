Susquehanna Bancshares Initiates Coverage on STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on STM. William Blair assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($74.74) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $39.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 84.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 286.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.