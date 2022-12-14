Susan McErlain Purchases 10 Shares of Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT) Stock

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Rating) insider Susan McErlain purchased 10 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,115 ($13.68) per share, for a total transaction of £111.50 ($136.79).

Dewhurst Group Price Performance

DWHT traded up GBX 29 ($0.36) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,094 ($13.42). 1,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,104.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,100.23. Dewhurst Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,010 ($12.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,789 ($21.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £88.41 million and a P/E ratio of 1,196.63.

Get Dewhurst Group alerts:

Dewhurst Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.25 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Dewhurst Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Dewhurst Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.73%.

Dewhurst Group Company Profile

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, display accessories, dot matrix displays, LCD displays, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching ranges, rail indicators and pushbuttons, rail multi-sounder products, and touch panels.

Further Reading

