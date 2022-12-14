Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Update

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the November 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 822,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Surge Battery Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Surge Battery Metals stock remained flat at $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 195,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,373. Surge Battery Metals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

Surge Battery Metals Company Profile

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It focuses on gold, copper, lead, zinc, silver, cobalt, nickel, and precious metals. The company has an option to acquire 60% interests in two principal cobalt properties, including the Teledyne Cobalt property and the Glencore Bucke Cobalt property located in Ontario, Canada; and holds interest in the Nevada North lithium project that comprises of 154 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 794 hectares.

