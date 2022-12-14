Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Update

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the November 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 822,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Surge Battery Metals Stock Performance
Shares of Surge Battery Metals stock remained flat at $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 195,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,373. Surge Battery Metals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.
Surge Battery Metals Company Profile
