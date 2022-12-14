Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Update

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.5 days.
Sulzer Stock Performance
SULZF stock remained flat at $79.91 during midday trading on Wednesday. Sulzer has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $108.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.09.
Sulzer Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sulzer (SULZF)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Sulzer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulzer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.