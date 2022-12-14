Suku (SUKU) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $500,172.75

Suku (SUKU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Suku has a total market capitalization of $9.04 million and approximately $500,172.75 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Suku has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Suku token can now be purchased for $0.0507 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges.

Suku Profile

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

