Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Down 93.2% in November

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the November 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Subaru

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUJHY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Subaru by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Subaru during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Subaru by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares in the last quarter.

Subaru Stock Up 1.7 %

FUJHY traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.27. 66,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. Subaru has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Subaru

FUJHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Subaru in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Subaru from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

