STV Group (LON:STVG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $257.97

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 257.97 ($3.16) and traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.31). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.31), with a volume of 8,397 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

STV Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 258.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 275.66. The firm has a market cap of £129.89 million and a PE ratio of 640.91.

Insider Transactions at STV Group

STV Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Aki Mandhar acquired 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £6,961.55 ($8,540.73).

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

