Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Gap Down to $58.21

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.21, but opened at $53.30. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares last traded at $53.77, with a volume of 1,216 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $960.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.00.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 17.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,947 shares in the company, valued at $934,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,227,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,644,000 after purchasing an additional 39,325 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,096,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 448,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

