Strong Reaches Market Cap of $746,076.89 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Strong has a market cap of $746,076.89 and $343,911.70 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. One Strong token can now be purchased for $5.40 or 0.00030144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.00512802 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $890.17 or 0.04980231 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,430.82 or 0.30383760 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

