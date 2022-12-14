Stratis Market Capitalization Tops $68.97 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Stratis has a total market cap of $68.97 million and $3.37 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.59 or 0.07424853 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001759 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00034379 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00077508 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00055151 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001259 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009584 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00023565 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001429 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,012,825 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
