Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ HNDL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. 249,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,049. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000.

