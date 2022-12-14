Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $68.82

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.82 and traded as high as $79.65. Strategic Education shares last traded at $78.92, with a volume of 146,564 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Strategic Education Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 21,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,010,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,056,000 after acquiring an additional 166,895 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 6,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

