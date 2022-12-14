Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Sells 8,763 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,763 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF comprises about 2.6% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNRG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 955.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

CNRG stock opened at $90.20 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.74 and a fifty-two week high of $104.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.71.

