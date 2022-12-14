Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 208.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,238 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HMOP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 20,639 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 763,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 95,753 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HMOP stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $43.98.

