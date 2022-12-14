Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 261,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after buying an additional 167,785 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 105,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 64,117 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 46,662 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 44,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 31,065 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JPIB opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.52.

