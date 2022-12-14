Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,515 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 108.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 126,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 100,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 104,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS FLOT opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average is $50.21. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.