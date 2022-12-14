Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 885 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 3.8% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.27.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

GD traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.23. 2,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,908. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $197.03 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.60. The company has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.