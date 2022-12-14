Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,212 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. Nestlé makes up about 1.7% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 24.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Nestlé by 18.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

Nestlé Stock Up 0.4 %

Nestlé Profile

NSRGY stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,418. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $102.78 and a 12 month high of $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.85.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

