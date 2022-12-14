Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 1,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,546.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,104. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,508.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,493.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,776.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

