Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $98.79. 31,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.