StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iPower (NASDAQ:IPW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on iPower to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

iPower Price Performance

Shares of IPW stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.06. iPower has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPower

iPower ( NASDAQ:IPW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Research analysts expect that iPower will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iPower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iPower by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 284,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About iPower

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

Featured Stories

