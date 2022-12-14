Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Grab Call Options (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 65,679 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,828% compared to the typical volume of 3,406 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Grab by 18.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,124,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 335,966 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Grab by 11.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,619,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 171,135 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Grab in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Grab by 948.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,039,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Grab in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GRAB shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Grab Price Performance

Grab Company Profile

Shares of GRAB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,782,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,191,350. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. Grab has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $7.64.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

