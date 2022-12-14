Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 22,197 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 120% compared to the average daily volume of 10,091 call options.

Avaya Price Performance

Avaya stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. 648,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,865,607. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. Avaya has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $21.65.

Institutional Trading of Avaya

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Avaya during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Avaya by 74.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

