Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for December 14th (AGRO, AKR, APD, ARBK, AWI, AZO, BADFF, BAH, BBY, BDN)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, December 14th:
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.50.
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.
Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $71.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $69.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.50.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $81.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00.
Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $15.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $115.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00.
ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.
Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $241.00 target price on the stock.
FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.
Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.
Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.
HEICO (NYSE:HEI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $148.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00.
Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.50.
HireRight (NYSE:HRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Haitong Securities (OTCMKTS:HTNGF) was downgraded by analysts at Haitong Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Lear (NYSE:LEA) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $139.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $149.00.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $175.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00.
MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock.
Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $399.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $409.00.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $191.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $186.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $58.00 price target on the stock.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.
Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.
Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00.
SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $151.00 price target on the stock.
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.
Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $73.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $66.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.
Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.
Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.
XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a buy rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.
Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.
