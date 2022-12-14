Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for December 14th (AGRO, AKR, APD, ARBK, AWI, AZO, BADFF, BAH, BBY, BDN)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, December 14th:

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.50.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $71.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $69.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $81.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $15.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $115.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00.

ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $241.00 target price on the stock.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $148.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.50.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Haitong Securities (OTCMKTS:HTNGF) was downgraded by analysts at Haitong Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $139.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $149.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $175.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00.

MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $399.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $409.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $191.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $186.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $58.00 price target on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $151.00 price target on the stock.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $73.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $66.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a buy rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

