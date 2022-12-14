Stillwater Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,106 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.8% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,275 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.70.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $488.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $496.47 and a 200 day moving average of $501.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

