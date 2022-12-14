Stillwater Investment Management LLC Sells 122 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. US Bancorp DE raised its position in VeriSign by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in VeriSign by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in VeriSign by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in VeriSign by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 117,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $139,334.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,144 shares of company stock worth $630,991. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Trading Up 1.3 %

VRSN stock opened at $202.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.61. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

