Stillwater Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $2,514,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 191,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 40,942 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 46,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 109,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

