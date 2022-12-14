Stillwater Investment Management LLC Buys 37,987 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,898.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,987 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.30 and its 200-day moving average is $105.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.