Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the November 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.52. 4,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 742.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.21 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Stericycle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

