Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the November 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 796,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Stem Trading Down 4.1 %

OTCMKTS STMH traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 29,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,675. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Stem has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.16.

About Stem

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis products and technology company. It engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company's brands include TJ's Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena flower and extracts; Cannavore edible confections; Doseology, a CBD mass-market brand; and delivery-as-a-service brands of Budee and Ganjarunner e-commerce platforms.

