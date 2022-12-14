Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Short Interest Update

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 75.1% from the November 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Connect during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Steel Connect during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Connect during the second quarter worth $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Connect in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Steel Connect in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

Steel Connect Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STCN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. 827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. Steel Connect has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, and internationally. The company provides data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.