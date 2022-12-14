Stairway Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 185,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 5.0% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $30,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $181.38 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $227.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

