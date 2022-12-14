St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of JOE opened at $36.99 on Friday. St. Joe has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average is $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.24.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in St. Joe by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in St. Joe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in St. Joe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in St. Joe by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

