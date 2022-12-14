St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOEGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of JOE opened at $36.99 on Friday. St. Joe has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average is $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.24.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in St. Joe by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in St. Joe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in St. Joe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in St. Joe by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

