SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,683.34

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,683.34 ($20.65) and traded as high as GBX 1,714.50 ($21.03). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,696.50 ($20.81), with a volume of 2,777,900 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,835 ($22.51) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.47) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.76) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.31) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,664 ($20.41) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,928.43 ($23.66).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,603.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,683.03. The firm has a market cap of £18.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,756.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a GBX 29 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.45%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

