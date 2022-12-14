SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Update

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the November 15th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
SQI Diagnostics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SQIDF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,188. SQI Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.
About SQI Diagnostics
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SQI Diagnostics (SQIDF)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.