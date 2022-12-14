SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Update

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the November 15th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

SQI Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SQIDF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,188. SQI Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. It also offers TOR-dx, a lung test, which enables the surgeon to assess the health of the donor's lung; and a COVID-19 at-home antibody test kit; the RALI-Dx, a COVID-19 severity triage lab test; and RALI-fast, a COVID-19 severity triage POC test.

