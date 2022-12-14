SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Shares of SPSC opened at $137.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.72. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $96.41 and a twelve month high of $146.81.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 12.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,387,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,374 shares of company stock worth $3,691,944 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 46.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 15.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 19.4% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 83,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth about $1,719,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

