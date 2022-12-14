SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.
SPS Commerce Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of SPSC opened at $137.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.72. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $96.41 and a twelve month high of $146.81.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,387,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,374 shares of company stock worth $3,691,944 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 46.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 15.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 19.4% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 83,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth about $1,719,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
