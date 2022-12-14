Spence Asset Management Buys 533 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up 3.2% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $9,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Morgan Stanley cut Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

ABNB stock opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $191.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $1,234,124.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,476,193.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $1,234,124.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,476,193.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $125,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,272 shares of company stock worth $61,021,438 in the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

