SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Stock Price Up 1.1%

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.14 and last traded at $106.14. Approximately 5,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 14,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.97.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.