SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Position Raised by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 365,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.3% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $10,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.13. 106,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,601,111. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $42.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

