SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SMN Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SRMGF remained flat at $11.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $16.50.
About SpareBank 1 SMN
