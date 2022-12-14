SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SMN Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SRMGF remained flat at $11.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

About SpareBank 1 SMN

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, green, car, boat, other vehicles, and consumer loans, as well as refinancing, as well as savings accounts.

