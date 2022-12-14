Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SWX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Southwest Gas stock opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.33). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

