Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

NYSE:SO opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. Southern has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 14.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,415,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 23.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 22.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 274,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,881,000 after buying an additional 50,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

