SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Trading Up 1%

Shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) were up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €68.80 ($72.42) and last traded at €68.45 ($72.05). Approximately 131,021 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €67.75 ($71.32).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on S92 shares. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($54.74) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -82.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €52.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €49.67.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

