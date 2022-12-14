Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SKY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.88. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $81.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average is $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,217.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,217.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $87,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 413.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth $90,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

