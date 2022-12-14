Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 98.2% from the November 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siyata Mobile Price Performance

Shares of Siyata Mobile stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. 106,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. Siyata Mobile has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile ( NASDAQ:SYTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 million. Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 136.92% and a negative net margin of 232.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Siyata Mobile will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

