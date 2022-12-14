SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $61.25 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0538 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $61.25 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00013417 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00035138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00042872 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005583 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00020555 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00240813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,577,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,138,767,561 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,577,438.8871071 with 1,138,767,561.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05737108 USD and is down -7.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $15,313,621.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

