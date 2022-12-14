SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Up 279.6% in November

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 279.6% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverSun Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 230,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 26.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverSun Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SSNT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,376. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.41. SilverSun Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, managed services, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

