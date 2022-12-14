SILVERspac (NASDAQ:SLVRU) Stock Price Up 1.5%

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) shares rose 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 48,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

SILVERspac Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SILVERspac stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

About SILVERspac

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

